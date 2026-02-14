PM Modi okays ₹18,509cr railway upgrade projects

Upgrades will help reduce operational costs

These projects will lay down 389km of fresh tracks across 12 districts, linking nearly 4,000 villages and reaching about 97 lakh people.

Expect better comfort on routes like Delhi-Chandigarh and faster troop movement toward Jammu.

Plus, the upgrades should boost freight by 96 million tons a year—think more coal, iron ore, cement—and connect cool spots like Hampi UNESCO site.

Bonus: less oil imported and a big cut in carbon emissions each year.