PM Modi opens Dhyan Mandir in Bengaluru, launches nationwide projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the 45th anniversary of The Art of Living Foundation in Bengaluru by opening the new Dhyan Mandir, a meditation hall.
He also launched fresh nationwide projects focused on education, healthcare, rural development, environment, and empowering young people.
In his speech, Modi talked about how yoga and meditation can help build a stronger nation and encouraged everyone to look after their mental well-being.
Art of Living expands programs
Modi highlighted India's big leaps in tech, startups, and space, crediting young people for driving this progress.
spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar celebrated India's rising global influence.
The Art of Living Foundation also rolled out expanded programs for digital literacy, women's empowerment, environmental action, and prison reform, all aiming to uplift communities through skills and support.