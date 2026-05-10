PM Modi opens Dhyan Mandir in Bengaluru, launches nationwide projects India May 10, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the 45th anniversary of The Art of Living Foundation in Bengaluru by opening the new Dhyan Mandir, a meditation hall.

He also launched fresh nationwide projects focused on education, healthcare, rural development, environment, and empowering young people.

In his speech, Modi talked about how yoga and meditation can help build a stronger nation and encouraged everyone to look after their mental well-being.