PM Modi opens Noida International Airport in Jewar, dismisses jinx
Prime Minister Modi just opened the new Noida International Airport in Jewar, and he didn't shy away from talking about the old "Noida jinx," a superstition that any sitting Chief Minister who visited Noida would lose the next Assembly election.
Modi shared that he was once warned not to come here after becoming PM, but now sees the airport as proof of India's growing confidence and self-reliance.
Akhilesh Yadav avoided Noida, Adityanath visited
The "Noida jinx" started back in 1988, making leaders avoid visiting for decades; some even inaugurated projects remotely or from outside Noida (for example, from the Delhi end or via video link).
Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav stuck to this, but current Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has visited regularly since 2017 and still won re-election in 2022.
With this airport opening, it feels like Noida is finally moving past old superstitions and focusing on progress.