PM Modi opens Noida International Airport in Jewar, dismisses jinx India Mar 28, 2026

Prime Minister Modi just opened the new Noida International Airport in Jewar, and he didn't shy away from talking about the old "Noida jinx," a superstition that any sitting Chief Minister who visited Noida would lose the next Assembly election.

Modi shared that he was once warned not to come here after becoming PM, but now sees the airport as proof of India's growing confidence and self-reliance.