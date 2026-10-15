PM Modi opens Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre mapping 100+ brains
India
IIT Madras just opened the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre, with Prime Minister Modi doing the honors.
The big goal? To build detailed 3-D maps of over 100 human brains at different ages, helping scientists understand how our brains change over time.
The highlight is C-STROKE, the world's first-ever brain atlas focused on human ischemic stroke.
C-STROKE offers 1,000+ annotated sections
C-STROKE brings together MRI scans and microscopic images to show exactly how strokes affect brain cells, offering more than 1,000 annotated sections for researchers to explore.
It's open access, so researchers and clinicians worldwide can dive in, making it a huge step forward for medical research in India and beyond.