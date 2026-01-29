PM Modi, President Murmu attend 'Beating Retreat' ceremony
India
The Beating Retreat ceremony wrapped up Republic Day festivities at Vijay Chowk in Delhi Thursday.
Top leaders like President Murmu, PM Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh watched as military bands from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and CAPFs played 30 powerful tunes celebrating India's heritage.
Why does it matter?
This event isn't just about music—it's a tradition that spotlights India's military pride and unity.
Modi called it a showcase of India's heritage and even shared a Sanskrit verse on courage and togetherness.
Singh described the ceremony as a moment that truly symbolizes national pride.
If you're into culture or want to see how music brings people together, this is one to know about.