PM Modi, President Murmu extend New Year greetings

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended their New Year greetings to the nation. Both leaders wished for a prosperous and happy 2026. President Murmu called the occasion a symbol of renewed energy and positive change, hoping it would infuse new energy into building a stronger India. She wished peace, happiness, and prosperity for all in her statement.

Modi's wishes PM Modi's New Year message emphasizes health and prosperity Prime Minister Modi also took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend his New Year wishes. He wished for happiness in society, good health, and prosperity in 2026. "Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026! May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfillment in all that you do," he wrote on X.

Nationwide celebrations India celebrates New Year with fireworks and cultural events India welcomed the New Year with celebrations across the country. Major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Amritsar, and Bengaluru celebrated with fireworks, cultural events, live music performances, and themed decorations. Marine Drive in Mumbai was teeming with people, while Connaught Place in Delhi saw throngs of visitors, undeterred by the biting chill. Temperatures dropped as low as 12 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest New Year's Eve in the capital since 2020.