PM Modi rolls out ₹22,655cr projects across Gujarat Daman Lakshadweep
Big news: Prime Minister Modi is rolling out development projects worth a whopping ₹22,655 crore across Gujarat, Daman, and Lakshadweep.
Most of the investment, ₹18,800 crore, is headed to Gujarat. The focus is on upgrading roads, healthcare, and power.
According to an official statement, these moves are set to transform lives by making travel easier and boosting local economies.
Gujarat Daman projects Lakshadweep jetties
In Gujarat, expect new stretches of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway and a 200-bed ESIC Hospital in Surat. Modi will also lay foundation stones for an Iconic Bridge, a convention center in Daman, and a NIFT campus.
For Lakshadweep, multipurpose jetties on Kalpeni and Kadmat islands are coming up to make sea travel smoother for passengers and cargo, and even help out fishers.