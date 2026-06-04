PM Modi rolls out ₹22,655cr projects across Gujarat Daman Lakshadweep

Gujarat Daman projects Lakshadweep jetties

In Gujarat, expect new stretches of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway and a 200-bed ESIC Hospital in Surat. Modi will also lay foundation stones for an Iconic Bridge, a convention center in Daman, and a NIFT campus.

For Lakshadweep, multipurpose jetties on Kalpeni and Kadmat islands are coming up to make sea travel smoother for passengers and cargo, and even help out fishers.