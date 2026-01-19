PM Modi's special airport welcome for UAE president's visit

LOADING...
The UAE president's visit comes after a series of high-level exchanges

By Snehil Singh
Jan 19, 2026
09:00 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi on Monday. The two leaders were seen hugging as PM Modi shared a post on X, saying he went to the airport "to welcome my brother." The visit, albeit brief since it lasted just three hours, is expected to allow both leaders to discuss mutual interests and global issues.

Twitter Post

PM Modi's social media post on greeting Sheikh Mohamed

Diplomatic significance

UAE President's visit amid regional tensions

The UAE president's visit comes amid rising tensions in West Asia, including strained Iran-US relations and the ongoing Gaza conflict. The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit was at PM Modi's invitation and continued the momentum of recent high-level engagements between India and the UAE. This is the third official visit of Sheikh Mohamed, or MBZ as he is popularly known, to India since he took office as president of the UAE.

Cultural exchange

PM Modi's thoughtful gifts to UAE President

During the visit, PM Modi presented Sheikh Mohamed with a royal carved wooden jhula from Gujarat, a symbol of togetherness in Gujarati culture. The Prime Minister also gifted him a Pashmina shawl from Kashmir, while the Kashmiri saffron was specifically mentioned as a gift for Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi, wife of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE.

Bilateral ties

UAE President's visit follows recent high-level exchanges

The UAE president's visit comes after a series of high-level exchanges between Indian and UAE leaders. These exchanges have strengthened bilateral ties through agreements on economic cooperation, investment, and energy security. The visit is also significant as it comes amid major developments in West Asia, with the US President Donald Trump preparing to launch Phase 2 of the Gaza Peace Plan.

