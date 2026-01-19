PM Modi's special airport welcome for UAE president's visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi on Monday. The two leaders were seen hugging as PM Modi shared a post on X, saying he went to the airport "to welcome my brother." The visit, albeit brief since it lasted just three hours, is expected to allow both leaders to discuss mutual interests and global issues.

Twitter Post PM Modi's social media post on greeting Sheikh Mohamed Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. His visit illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong India-UAE friendship. Looking forward to our discussions.@MohamedBinZayed pic.twitter.com/Os3FRvVrBc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2026

Diplomatic significance UAE President's visit amid regional tensions The UAE president's visit comes amid rising tensions in West Asia, including strained Iran-US relations and the ongoing Gaza conflict. The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit was at PM Modi's invitation and continued the momentum of recent high-level engagements between India and the UAE. This is the third official visit of Sheikh Mohamed, or MBZ as he is popularly known, to India since he took office as president of the UAE.

Cultural exchange PM Modi's thoughtful gifts to UAE President During the visit, PM Modi presented Sheikh Mohamed with a royal carved wooden jhula from Gujarat, a symbol of togetherness in Gujarati culture. The Prime Minister also gifted him a Pashmina shawl from Kashmir, while the Kashmiri saffron was specifically mentioned as a gift for Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi, wife of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE.

