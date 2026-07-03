Modi to make 1st official New Zealand visit next week  

Trade agreement

Visit comes after signing of NZ-India free trade agreement

"We are taking the two countries' relationship to the next level with our New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement....which will deliver more jobs, higher exports and stronger economic growth for New Zealand," Luxon wrote. The FTA aims to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, and people-to-people ties between the two nations. It will eliminate 95% of tariffs on goods from New Zealand and is expected to benefit manufacturers, farmers, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, students, and skilled professionals in both countries.