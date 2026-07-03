Modi to make 1st official New Zealand visit next week
What's the story
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his first official visit to New Zealand next week. The announcement was made by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Friday. "I'm delighted to announce Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his first official visit to New Zealand next week," Luxon said in a statement. The visit comes after the signing of a landmark New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement in April 2026.
Trade agreement
Visit comes after signing of NZ-India free trade agreement
"We are taking the two countries' relationship to the next level with our New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement....which will deliver more jobs, higher exports and stronger economic growth for New Zealand," Luxon wrote. The FTA aims to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, and people-to-people ties between the two nations. It will eliminate 95% of tariffs on goods from New Zealand and is expected to benefit manufacturers, farmers, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, students, and skilled professionals in both countries.
Diplomatic ties
Ties to new heights
The visit is expected to take the diplomatic ties between India and New Zealand to new heights. Luxon said, "India is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies, and a country of enormous importance to New Zealand's economic prosperity." He added that this will unlock new opportunities for goods and services exports into a market of 1.4 billion people.
Investment boost
FTA to boost 2-way trade
New Zealand's trade and investment minister Todd McClay had earlier said that the two nations are expected to amplify two-way trade with the FTA. He said that the Indian market has the capability to provide high-quality goods and services, which are in demand by New Zealand's consumers. The New Zealand government hopes to attract up to $20 billion in investment into India over 15 years.