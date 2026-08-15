'Mere pyare deshwasiyon' dominates PM Modi's I-Day speech

Over the years, "deshwashiyon" has been PM Modi's go-to term for addressing the nation during his Independence Day speeches.

He used it 50 times last year, around 30 times in 2024, nearly 15 times in 2023, and over 40 times in 2022.

However, in 2023, he preferred "parivaarjan" (family member), which he used around 50 times.

The term "saathiyon" has also been a regular feature of his Independence Day addresses.