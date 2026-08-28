PM Modi to visit Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan for SCO summit

Modi will be in Uzbekistan from August 29-30 before heading to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on August 31 for the SCO Summit.

During the summit, he is likely to meet Putin among other bilateral engagements. The meeting will review the entire gamut of the India-Russia relationship.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had recently visited Moscow and co-chaired an India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission meeting.