PM Modi to visit Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan for SCO summit
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a four-day visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan from Saturday. The trip includes attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Modi will visit Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Meeting details
Modi likely to meet Putin during SCO summit
Modi will be in Uzbekistan from August 29-30 before heading to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on August 31 for the SCO Summit.
During the summit, he is likely to meet Putin among other bilateral engagements. The meeting will review the entire gamut of the India-Russia relationship.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had recently visited Moscow and co-chaired an India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission meeting.
Summit agenda
SCO summit to focus on regional security
The SCO Summit will mark the 25th anniversary of the grouping and is expected to focus on regional security.
Leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin, and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are expected to attend.
During his address at the summit, Modi will highlight India's priorities such as security, connectivity, and opportunity.
Visit highlights
PM's Uzbekistan visit to strengthen bilateral ties
In Uzbekistan, Modi will hold talks with President Mirziyoyev to strengthen bilateral strategic partnership.
The talks will review cooperation in trade and investment, defense, digital connectivity, energy, education, and people-to-people ties.
He is also expected to visit the Lal Bahadur Shastri memorial in Tashkent and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies during his visit.