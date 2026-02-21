India-Brazil talks: PM Modi announces $20 billion trade target

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held talks in New Delhi on Saturday. The discussions were aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two major Global South nations. PM Modi called the relationship a "win-win" partnership, announcing plans to increase bilateral trade beyond $20 billion in the next five years.

Trade expansion Trade a reflection of mutual trust: PM Modi PM Modi emphasized that the trade between India and Brazil is a reflection of mutual trust. He said, "Brazil is India's largest trade partner in Latin America." The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of cooperation in technology and innovation for both countries and the larger Global South.

Strategic alignment Agreement on critical minerals, rare earths The talks also included an agreement on critical minerals and rare earths. This is seen as a major step toward building a resilient supply chain between the two nations. PM Modi said that defense cooperation between India and Brazil is also steadily growing, reflecting deepening strategic alignment and mutual confidence.

Healthcare collaboration Cooperation in healthcare, pharmaceuticals PM Modi also spoke about the potential for cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals. He said India would work to increase the supply of affordable, high-quality medicines to Brazil. The Prime Minister also stressed promoting Ayurveda and traditional medicine as part of holistic healthcare approaches.

Cultural synergy Lula calls India-Brazil partnership 'digital superpower with renewable energy superpower' President Lula also stressed the importance of bilateral relations. He called the partnership "a meeting of the world's pharmacy with the world's barn, and a digital superpower with a renewable energy superpower." The Brazilian leader said both countries are mega-diverse hubs of the cultural industry and defend multilateralism and peace.

Diplomatic ties India-Brazil relations anchored in shared democratic values The relations between India and Brazil are anchored in shared democratic values and a commitment to inclusive economic growth. The two countries cooperate closely in plurilateral and multilateral forums such as BRICS, IBSA, G20, G-4, International Solar Alliance, and the UN system. During PM Modi's state visit to Brasilia, both sides agreed to establish a Trade Minister-level review mechanism with an ambitious bilateral trade target of $20 billion by 2030.