PM Modi sets up 7 groups to tackle West Asia

Each group has a specific focus and is led by

The seven groups together comprise around 60 to 65 senior officials; individual groups vary in size and focus on areas such as security, the economy, or public communication.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri leads the team handling strategic issues, while DEA Secretary Anuradha Thakur heads the largest group working on economic stability and supply chains.

Other teams are making sure essentials like fertilizers are available, inflation stays in check, logistics run smoothly, and people stay informed.

All groups will keep top leaders updated so India can respond quickly if needed.