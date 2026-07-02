PM Modi to host Japan's Takaichi for India-Japan summit today
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in New Delhi on Thursday. The summit will focus on economic security, technology, defense cooperation, and regional stability. This is Takaichi's first official visit to India since she took office. She was received at the airport by Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Wednesday evening. Takaichi's visit to India will conclude on Thursday before she departs for Tokyo on Friday.
Agenda overview
Economic security a key theme of this summit
The India-Japan Annual Summit is a high-level mechanism that guides the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries. At the summit, the leaders will review bilateral ties and discuss regional and global developments, particularly in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia. Economic security is also likely to be a key theme of this summit with India and Japan expected to announce a Joint Declaration on Economic Safety Cooperation.
Key discussions
AI cooperation, rupee-yen settlement framework on agenda
Artificial intelligence will also be a major topic of discussion at the summit. The leaders are expected to release a joint statement on AI cooperation and discuss a possible Rupee-Yen settlement framework for bilateral trade. Energy security discussions will likely include collaboration on green ammonia projects and biogas initiatives. After the summit, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be exchanged between the two countries.
Visit significance
Takaichi's visit comes amid growing geopolitical uncertainty
Takaichi's visit comes as Japan seeks to strengthen ties with regional partners amid growing geopolitical uncertainty. She is accompanied by a delegation of over 100 business leaders during her trip. The two countries are expected to reinforce their commitment to a free and open global order based on the rule of law while promoting economic growth through greater investment, innovation, and closer cooperation on economic security.
Defense focus
Defense and security cooperation to be strengthened
The summit will also seek to strengthen defense and security cooperation between India and Japan. This includes maritime security, maritime domain awareness, and collaboration in defense equipment and technology. Japan is considering using Indian naval facilities for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of vessels operated by its Self-Defense Forces. The two countries are also negotiating on the "Unicorn" project involving a common radar mast for Indian warships.