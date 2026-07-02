Takaichi is on a two-day visit to India

PM Modi to host Japan's Takaichi for India-Japan summit today

By Chanshimla Varah 10:07 am Jul 02, 202610:07 am

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in New Delhi on Thursday. The summit will focus on economic security, technology, defense cooperation, and regional stability. This is Takaichi's first official visit to India since she took office. She was received at the airport by Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Wednesday evening. Takaichi's visit to India will conclude on Thursday before she departs for Tokyo on Friday.