PM Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to boost trade and tourism in the region, particularly for Mumbai, Pune, and the Konkan area. The airport cost ₹19,650 crore to build and is expected to handle two crore passengers a year initially.

Airport impact CM Fadnavis says airport will redefine air travel Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the project, saying it will "redefine air travel" and connect India to global markets. "This airport is set to redefine air travel, boost Maharashtra's growth, and connect India to the world like never before," he said. It was constructed under a public-private partnership between Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Ltd.) and CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd.).

Project acknowledgment Adani Group chairman praises efforts behind project Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani also praised the efforts behind the project. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "To every hand that worked and every heart that cared, this is your creation." The airport will be a major boost for Pune's industries by providing direct access to global markets. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said it would "propel Maharashtra to new heights."

Airport capacity India's largest greenfield airport project The Navi Mumbai airport will be India's largest Greenfield airport project with a 3,700-meter runway. It will work alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. This second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is expected to ease congestion and place Mumbai among cities with multi-airport systems like London, Tokyo, and New York.