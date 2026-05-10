PM Modi to launch ₹9,377cr projects, rail upgrades in Hyderabad India May 10, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Hyderabad today to launch development projects worth ₹9,377 crore.

The main event is at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, where he'll also kick off new railway upgrades.

He's scheduled to arrive by 2:30pm and will wrap up with a public speech at Parade Grounds around 6:30pm.