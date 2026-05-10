PM Modi to launch ₹9,377cr projects, rail upgrades in Hyderabad
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Hyderabad today to launch development projects worth ₹9,377 crore.
The main event is at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, where he'll also kick off new railway upgrades.
He's scheduled to arrive by 2:30pm and will wrap up with a public speech at Parade Grounds around 6:30pm.
Modi to meet Andhra Pradesh leaders
Modi will meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who is currently recovering from surgery, at their homes in Hyderabad.
After his address, Modi heads back to Delhi.
Security is tight for the visit, with about 2,500 police officers making sure everything runs smoothly.