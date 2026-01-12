PM to shift to new office after January 14: Report 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly move his office to a new location near Raisina Hill after January 14. The new office complex, named Seva Teerth, is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project. It has three buildings: Seva Teerth 1 for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Seva Teerth 2 for the Cabinet Secretariat, and Seva Teerth 3 for National Security Council operations and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's office.

Redevelopment initiative New office complex part of Central Vista project Since independence, the Prime Minister's Office has been based in the South Block. The North and South Blocks, which housed the Home and Finance Ministries and the External Affairs and Defence Ministries, respectively, will be converted into a large museum complex showcasing India's civilization over nearly 5,000 years, per reports.

Future-ready space New office complex designed for modern governance Sources told the Indian Express that the new office complex is equipped with modern meeting rooms for visiting dignitaries and features an open-floor layout to promote collaboration. In addition to being technologically equipped, these rooms reflect Indian culture and traditions, NDTV reported. A new room has also been created for cabinet meetings. The complex is being constructed by Larsen and Toubro for the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which was awarded the contract in 2022.