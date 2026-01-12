PM to shift to new office after January 14: Report
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly move his office to a new location near Raisina Hill after January 14. The new office complex, named Seva Teerth, is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project. It has three buildings: Seva Teerth 1 for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Seva Teerth 2 for the Cabinet Secretariat, and Seva Teerth 3 for National Security Council operations and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's office.
Redevelopment initiative
New office complex part of Central Vista project
Since independence, the Prime Minister's Office has been based in the South Block. The North and South Blocks, which housed the Home and Finance Ministries and the External Affairs and Defence Ministries, respectively, will be converted into a large museum complex showcasing India's civilization over nearly 5,000 years, per reports.
Future-ready space
New office complex designed for modern governance
Sources told the Indian Express that the new office complex is equipped with modern meeting rooms for visiting dignitaries and features an open-floor layout to promote collaboration. In addition to being technologically equipped, these rooms reflect Indian culture and traditions, NDTV reported. A new room has also been created for cabinet meetings. The complex is being constructed by Larsen and Toubro for the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which was awarded the contract in 2022.
Residential shift
New PM residence under construction near office complex
The Central Vista redevelopment project, announced in 2019, includes the construction of new Parliament building, which was completed in 2023; the Vice-President's Enclave, which was completed in 2024; and 10 new Common Central Secretariat buildings, the first three of which have been constructed and named Kartavya Bhavan in 2025. Along with the new office, PM Modi's new residence is also being built near Seva Teerth. He will move from 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, to this new residence after its completion.