PM Modi, UAE President discuss West Asia tensions
Prime Minister Modi and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, focusing on the recent spike in tensions across West Asia.
Modi condemned the attacks on the United Arab Emirates that hurt civilians and talked about what these events mean for peace and stability in the region.
India is especially concerned about the safety of its citizens
With millions of Indians living in West Asia, India is especially concerned about their safety.
Modi thanked the United Arab Emirates for looking out for Indian nationals and stressed India's commitment to calming things down.
The conversation highlights how India is working closely with key partners to protect its people and keep regional peace, especially when global events could impact energy security back home.