India-Japan sign AI, defense, energy pacts after Modi-Takaichi summit
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the technology partnership between India and Japan as the "strongest pillar" of their bilateral ties as the two nations signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). India and Japan signed several pacts to boost their cooperation in artificial intelligence, metals, and energy and prepared a joint roadmap for economic security after the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in New Delhi.
Historical ties
'Technology partnership will become the strongest pillar'
The Indian PM announced the adoption of a Joint Statement on Artificial Intelligence. "Prime Minister Takaichi and I believe that technology partnership will become the strongest pillar of our cooperation. To realize this vision, today we have...issued a Joint Statement in...AI. Several leading institutions in the Indian AI ecosystem have also signed agreements with their Japanese partners today. The confluence of Japan's precision technology and India's software capabilities will give new impetus and strength to global AI development," he said.
Defence collaboration
First defense co-development project
In the defense sector, India and Japan have signed an agreement for their first co-development project. The project involves the development of a Naval Radio Antenna "Unicorn." Addressing a joint press statement, PM Modi said this initiative will strengthen maritime security and regional peace. "We will now jointly develop defense technologies that strengthen regional peace, maritime security, and rules-based order," PM Modi said.
Healthcare collaboration
Healthcare agreements
PM Modi also said that the healthcare agreements signed between India and Japan are expected to contribute toward global health security. "Through the agreements signed today in the fields of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and biotechnology, we will also contribute to global health security. By combining India's scale with Japan's quality, we will work towards delivering affordable, reliable, and advanced health solutions to the world," PM Modi stated.
Twitter Post
Watch press statement by PMs
#WATCH | Delhi: During press statement with Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... We have also launched a key initiative on energy resilience to tackle situations like oil shocks. Furthermore, our cooperation in batteries, green hydrogen, and nuclear… pic.twitter.com/EJOXId3N54— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2026
Economic focus
'We will set up 1,000 bio-gas and organic fertilizer plants'
On economic ties, PM Modi said Japanese investments continue to gather momentum. "The India-Japan Investment Partnership is continuously strengthening. Over 100 new business agreements have been signed in the last one year, which will bring more than $10 billion of Japanese investment to India. Today's agreement between financial services agencies will further facilitate capital and investment flows," he said.
Clean energy
Initiatives in clean energy
The two nations also unveiled several initiatives in clean energy, including the India-Japan Biogas Initiative. PM Modi said that through this initiative, "we will support the establishment of 1,000 biogas and organic fertilizer plants in India." "Today, we have also launched an important initiative on energy resilience to address situations like oil shocks. Additionally, our cooperation in batteries, green hydrogen, and nuclear energy will significantly contribute to the world's clean energy future."