India-Japan sign AI, defense, energy pacts after Modi-Takaichi summit

Historical ties

'Technology partnership will become the strongest pillar'

The Indian PM announced the adoption of a Joint Statement on Artificial Intelligence. "Prime Minister Takaichi and I believe that technology partnership will become the strongest pillar of our cooperation. To realize this vision, today we have...issued a Joint Statement in...AI. Several leading institutions in the Indian AI ecosystem have also signed agreements with their Japanese partners today. The confluence of Japan's precision technology and India's software capabilities will give new impetus and strength to global AI development," he said.