PM Modi urges heat safety as India temperatures soar
With temperatures soaring across India, PM Modi took to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday to remind everyone to stay safe during the heat wave.
His advice? Drink plenty of water, carry a bottle if you're heading out, and look out for others, especially kids, seniors, and those working outside.
He also flagged the dangers of heat-related illnesses and urged people not to take any chances.
Modi urges hydration, shade and ors
Modi suggested watching out for signs like dizziness or fatigue, moving anyone affected into the shade, and offering water or ORS right away.
He also asked folks to help animals by leaving bowls of water outside.
Meanwhile in Delhi, things are extra tough: there's a yellow alert with temperatures possibly hitting 45 Celsius and air quality swinging from "moderate" to "very poor."
Stay cool and take care!