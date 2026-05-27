PM Modi urges heat safety as India temperatures soar India May 27, 2026

With temperatures soaring across India, PM Modi took to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday to remind everyone to stay safe during the heat wave.

His advice? Drink plenty of water, carry a bottle if you're heading out, and look out for others, especially kids, seniors, and those working outside.

He also flagged the dangers of heat-related illnesses and urged people not to take any chances.