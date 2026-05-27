PM Modi urges national effort to tackle India's heat wave
India
With India facing a serious heat wave, Prime Minister Modi has called for a whole-of-nation effort, meaning everyone from the government to regular people needs to pitch in.
He has asked all ministries, especially health and water departments, to step up.
The focus is on working together (Center, states, and citizens) to handle the extreme weather.
PM Modi posts heat safety guidance
Modi hopped on X, to remind people to stay cool, drink plenty of water, and watch out for signs of heat exhaustion or heatstroke.
He also wants special attention given to children, seniors, and outdoor workers who are more at risk.
The government is coordinating with states so everyone can get through this safely.