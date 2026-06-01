PM Modi welcomes Myanmar President Hlaing on 1st India visit
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Myanmar's President U Min Aung Hlaing to New Delhi on Monday, kicking off his first visit to India in his current capacity as President.
Hlaing arrived with a team of top ministers and business leaders, aiming to strengthen ties between the two countries during his stay from May 30 to June 2.
Hlaing meets Doval and S Jaishankar
The visit is all about boosting India-Myanmar relations, with earlier meetings between Hlaing and Indian officials like Ajit Doval and S Jaishankar.
Jaishankar appreciated Hlaing's upbeat attitude toward working together.
Before heading to Delhi, Hlaing stopped by Bodh Gaya in Bihar, paying respects at the Mahabodhi Temple, a spot that highlights the deep cultural connection both nations share.