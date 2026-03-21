PM Modi wishes everyone on Eid, Navroz India Mar 21, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X on Saturday to wish everyone a happy Eid-ul-Fitr and Navroz.

Sharing his hopes for "brotherhood and kindness all around," he added, "May everyone be happy and healthy." Eid Mubarak!

For Navroz, he wished for a year "filled with prosperity and joy."