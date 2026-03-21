PM Modi wishes everyone on Eid, Navroz
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X on Saturday to wish everyone a happy Eid-ul-Fitr and Navroz.
Sharing his hopes for "brotherhood and kindness all around," he added, "May everyone be happy and healthy." Eid Mubarak!
For Navroz, he wished for a year "filled with prosperity and joy."
Significance of 'Eid-ul-Fitr' and 'Navroz'
Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting, reflection, and prayer for Muslims. This year in India, it was celebrated on March 21, 2026.
Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of Navroz, wishing for a year filled with prosperity and joy.
Modi extends Eid greetings to Bangladesh, Malaysia, Oman leaders
Modi didn't just stop at home: he also sent Eid greetings to leaders in Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Oman, hoping to strengthen ties across borders.