PM Modi's Israel visit on Feb 25-26, confirms MEA
Prime Minister Modi is heading to Israel on February 25-26—his first visit since starting his third term.
He'll make history as the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Knesset plenum.
The trip also includes meetings with Israeli leaders, a stop at a Jerusalem innovation event, and time at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.
India and Israel to discuss collaboration in defense technology
Israel's PM Netanyahu is calling this visit "historic," highlighting India as a global player and his close ties with Modi.
The two countries will talk about teaming up on defense tech like missile systems, drones, AI, and quantum computing.
With trade between them—and growing collaboration in high-tech—this visit could give their partnership a serious boost.
Meanwhile, political drama is brewing in Israel's parliament over who attends Modi's speech, showing just how closely this trip is being watched both locally and globally.