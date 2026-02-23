PM Modi's Israel visit on Feb 25-26, confirms MEA

India and Israel to discuss collaboration in defense technology

Israel's PM Netanyahu is calling this visit "historic," highlighting India as a global player and his close ties with Modi.

The two countries will talk about teaming up on defense tech like missile systems, drones, AI, and quantum computing.

With trade between them—and growing collaboration in high-tech—this visit could give their partnership a serious boost.

Meanwhile, political drama is brewing in Israel's parliament over who attends Modi's speech, showing just how closely this trip is being watched both locally and globally.