PM Modi's Israel visit: What it means for both nations
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Israel this week, calling the India-Israel relationship an enduring friendship.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu called the trip "historic"—Modi will address Israel's parliament, check out a Jerusalem innovation event, and visit Yad Vashem.
Modi, Netanyahu have built a close personal connection
This visit isn't just about ceremonies. Modi and Netanyahu have built a close personal connection over years of calls and visits, helping boost tech partnerships in areas like AI and quantum computing.
With rising tensions in the region—especially around Iran—this trip is expected to tighten economic, security, and diplomatic ties between India and Israel at a pretty crucial time.