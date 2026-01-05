PM Modi's Somnath Temple visit: 1,000 years after a turning point
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Gujarat's Somnath Temple on January 11, 2026, for the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv.'
This marks exactly 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni's infamous raid in 1026—a moment that left a big mark on India's cultural memory.
Why does this anniversary matter?
Mahmud's attack was brutal—he destroyed the temple and took away treasures worth millions.
But what really stands out is how the Somnath Temple kept coming back. Rebuilt again and again by leaders like Ahilyabai Holkar, it now stands as a symbol of resilience and enduring faith.
For many, this anniversary isn't just about looking back; it's about celebrating how people have held onto their identity through tough times.
What makes Somnath special today?
Somnath isn't just another old monument—it represents bouncing back after setbacks.
With PM Modi visiting for this milestone event, it's a reminder that history can shape who we are now, and why some places mean more than just bricks and stone.