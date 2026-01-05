SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in 2020 Delhi riots case
The Supreme Court has refused bail to former JNU student leader Umar Khalid and activist Sharjeel Imam over their alleged roles in the 2020 Delhi riots, which erupted during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and resulted in 53 deaths.
The court said there's enough early evidence suggesting they played central parts in planning the violence, including organizing protests through WhatsApp groups.
Why the court said no
Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria pointed out that Khalid and Imam aren't in the same position as others who got bail, highlighting stronger evidence against them.
They can try for bail again after a year or upon the completion of examination of protected witnesses, whichever occurs earlier.
Meanwhile, five co-accused were granted bail since they were found less responsible.
Responding to the decision, Khalid's father simply said, "I have nothing to say. The judgment is before you."