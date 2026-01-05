SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in 2020 Delhi riots case

Why the court said no

Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria pointed out that Khalid and Imam aren't in the same position as others who got bail, highlighting stronger evidence against them.

They can try for bail again after a year or upon the completion of examination of protected witnesses, whichever occurs earlier.

Meanwhile, five co-accused were granted bail since they were found less responsible.

Responding to the decision, Khalid's father simply said, "I have nothing to say. The judgment is before you."