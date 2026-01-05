Indian Railways hikes passenger fares from December 26
Heads up if you're planning a train trip—Indian Railways is raising long-distance fares starting December 26, 2026.
The hike skips suburban trains, monthly passes, and short rides (up to 215km), but is expected to bring in ₹600 crore more this year (FY26).
What's changing with ticket prices?
For ordinary second-class tickets, prices go up by ₹5-₹20 depending on how far you travel.
Mail/Express non-AC and AC classes will now cost two paise extra per km—so a typical 500km trip gets ₹10 pricier.
For longer journeys such as the Delhi-Mumbai route (1,365km), the fare increase is estimated to be around ₹27.30 based on the per-kilometer rate.
When does this affect me?
Only tickets booked after December 26 will see the new rates—if you've already booked your journey, you're safe from the hike.
All other charges like reservation fees or GST stay the same for now.