Indian Railways hikes passenger fares from December 26

What's changing with ticket prices?

For ordinary second-class tickets, prices go up by ₹5-₹20 depending on how far you travel.

Mail/Express non-AC and AC classes will now cost two paise extra per km—so a typical 500km trip gets ₹10 pricier.

For longer journeys such as the Delhi-Mumbai route (1,365km), the fare increase is estimated to be around ₹27.30 based on the per-kilometer rate.