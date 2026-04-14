PM Narendra Modi greets Baisakhi, Puthandu, Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out heartfelt wishes to everyone on Baisakhi, Puthandu, and < em>Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti.
He highlighted how these festivals bring people together and wished for peace and happiness across the country.
Narendra Modi highlights festivals and unity
Modi's messages touched on what makes each festival special: Baisakhi's ties to farming and Sikh history, Puthandu marking fresh starts in Tamil Nadu, and < em>Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti celebrating tradition in Odisha.
Across all his greetings, he encouraged unity, harmony, and a hopeful future for all.