PM Narendra Modi heads to Manila to strengthen ASEAN ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is off to Manila on November 16, ahead of the Asean-India and East Asia summits on November 17.

The trip is all about boosting India's ties with Southeast Asian countries: think more trade, better tech connections, and working together on maritime security.

Modi said India's relationship with Asean members was "at the heart of the country's 'Act East Policy,'" saying these partnerships have grown into something multidimensional.