PM Narendra Modi heads to Manila to strengthen ASEAN ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is off to Manila on November 16, ahead of the Asean-India and East Asia summits on November 17.
The trip is all about boosting India's ties with Southeast Asian countries: think more trade, better tech connections, and working together on maritime security.
Modi said India's relationship with Asean members was "at the heart of the country's 'Act East Policy,'" saying these partnerships have grown into something multidimensional.
IMD: Bay depression could become Akvan
While all eyes are on the summits, the weather is making news, too.
The India Meteorological Department says a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal could turn into Cyclone Akvan by November 16, possibly getting stronger by the next day.
It is expected to move north-northwest across the central and west-central Bay of Bengal, so stay tuned if you are in that region.