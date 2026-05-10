PM Narendra Modi in Telangana urges cutting unnecessary spending

PM Modi urges buying Made-in-India products

Modi also encouraged exploring more of India instead of traveling abroad and buying Made-in-India products—from shoes to accessories—to support local businesses.

For farmers, he suggested cutting chemical fertilizers by one-half and switching to natural methods.

He also pitched using solar pumps over diesel ones, eating less edible oil for better health, and bringing back virtual meetings or work from home when possible, all small changes that can make a big difference.