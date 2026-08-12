PM Narendra Modi launches Ram Nath Kovind autobiography, urges youth
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched former president Ram Nath Kovind's autobiography in Delhi on Wednesday.
He urged young people to avoid shortcuts, "A shortcut will cut you short," and suggested reading life stories of inspiring figures to get a real sense of history.
Modi praises Kovind's guidance, Kovind emotional
Modi praised Kovind's guidance as president and called the autobiography a "cherished legacy" for Indian democracy.
Kovind said, "It is an emotional moment for me to address you all from this platform today."