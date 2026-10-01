PM Narendra Modi likely to lead India at G20 Miami
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lead India's delegation to the G-20 leaders' summit in Miami on December 14-15, hosted by the US.
The timing might overlap with his Canada trip, where India is pushing to wrap up a major trade deal (CEPA) with Mark Carney, aiming for a year-end finish.
India flags US oil duties risk
India and the US are also deep in talks over an interim trade agreement, as American trade laws shift.
At the same time, new US sanctions targeting countries importing Russian oil could leave India potentially exposed to duties under the new law.
Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, have raised concerns about how these changes might affect both India-US ties and global energy markets.