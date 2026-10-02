PM Narendra Modi praises Smit Machchhar for saving 180 passengers
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a heartfelt shoutout to Captain Smit Machchhar, who stepped up during a terrifying moment on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
When the co-pilot suddenly attacked midair, Machchhar, despite being hurt, managed to stop him and saved all 180 people on the plane.
He is now recovering in a United Arab Emirates hospital.
Machchhar upbeat as Israel probes co-pilot
On October 2, 2026, Modi spoke to Machchhar and praised his bravery.
India's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates says Machchhar is staying positive as he recovers.
Meanwhile, Israeli officials shared that the co-pilot had been radicalized and is under investigation.