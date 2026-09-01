PM Narendra Modi returns to India after Bishkek SCO summit

Modi used the summit to strengthen India's ties with Tajikistan and Laos through one-on-one talks. He also connected with leaders like Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, focusing on regional teamwork.

On the sidelines, he met Iran's president and others, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Bishkek, and attended the World Nomad Games opening ceremony.

On his stop in Uzbekistan, he paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Shastri Memorial.