PM Narendra Modi urges faster UPSC timelines to reduce stress
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants UPSC exams to be wrapped up faster, saying that long exam cycles can put extra stress on young people and their families.
Speaking at the UPSC's 100th anniversary in Delhi, he pointed out how drawn-out timelines mean more money spent on coaching and living costs and called for more "Time Certainty" to make things easier for everyone.
Modi urges selection bodies, reassures students
Modi urged UPSC and other selection bodies to keep speeding up the process (without cutting corners on quality) as part of India's ongoing reforms.
He also encouraged students not to get distracted by rumors or negativity, adding, "I have full faith in your ability, hard work, and dedication."