PM Narendra Modi urges Indians to join Har Ghar Tiranga
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inviting all Indians to take part in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign for Independence Day 2026.
In a social media video, he encouraged people to proudly hoist the national flag at home as a tribute to freedom fighters, saying, "Come, let us celebrate August 15 with pride, honor and dignity."
Vande Mataram officially at Red Fort
This year's campaign is all about bringing people together under one flag and inspiring everyone to work toward India's progress.
A big highlight: for the first time ever, Vande Mataram will be officially sung at Red Fort.
The celebrations will also spotlight young Indians shaping the country's future as we look ahead to 2047.