PM leads national celebrations for Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebrations for the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on Friday. The day, known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day, was marked by a series of ceremonial events honoring India's first home minister. PM Modi arrived at the Statue of Unity at 8:00am offered prayers and paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel.

Event details Ekta Diwas Samaroh to be main highlight of the day He also administered the National Unity Pledge on the occasion. The prime minister is expected to address the gathering after the parade and cultural events. The program included the launch of the Ekta Parade, which featured a Guard of Honor, a flag march, and award-winning contingents led entirely by women officers. Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), National Cadet Corps (NCC), and band contingents joined mounted units consisting of horses, camels, and dogs.

Twitter Post Parade featured contingents from various state police forces Kevadia, Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ parade, held to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The parade featured contingents from various state police forces pic.twitter.com/BRrBqAz0G5 — IANS (@ians_india) October 31, 2025

Cultural showcase Air show by IAF will conclude the ceremony There were also special performances such as a women's weapon drill, martial arts displays, motorcycle stunts, unarmed combat demonstrations, and an NCC show. The event also featured tableaux from various states and armed forces, school bands, and a cultural segment by the Ministry of Culture. An air show by the Indian Air Force will conclude the ceremony.