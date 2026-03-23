PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha on West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Monday, focusing on the ongoing West Asia conflict. This is his first parliamentary speech on the matter since it escalated with US -Israel strikes on Iran on February 28. The PM said, "The whole world is speaking to all stakeholders to end this conflict," adding, "India is facing economic, national security-related and humanitarian challenges."

Additional details All Indians getting help: PM Modi Modi said all Indians living in the region are getting all the requisite help since the beginning of the US-Israel and Iran war. He noted that 1 crore Indians live in the Gulf region, 3.75 lakh of whom returned safely. He also mentioned CBSE's cancellation of all board examinations in several Middle Eastern countries. According to Modi, the step was taken to ensure the education of Indians based in the region is not affected.

Energy Modi addresses fuel concerns Modi emphasized that "energy is the backbone of the economy," highlighting that India is importing energy from 41 countries and that domestic LPG production has been increased. He reassured that petrol and diesel supplies remain uninterrupted and noted that coal, LNG, and LPG imports have been diversified to minimize household inconvenience. He also assured that there is enough stock of fertilizers for farmers. Regarding coal, he said there are sufficient reserves even to tide the increased power demand during summer.

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Hormuz strait 'Hormuz Strait disruption is not acceptable' Modi said that although India has made diplomatic efforts toward peace, "attacks on commercial shipping, and the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz are not acceptable." The PM said he'd seen "some people spreading lies" along with reports of black marketeering circulating. Toward this, he said, "I have asked state governments to ensure the strictest action in such cases." His speech in the Lok Sabha lasted 20 minutes.

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Security review PM Modi chaired high-level meeting on Sunday On Sunday, Modi chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review India's preparedness in key sectors like petroleum and power amid the West Asia conflict. The meeting focused on ensuring uninterrupted supply chains and stable logistics across India. The Prime Minister's Office presented a detailed overview of global developments and measures taken by various Indian ministries in response to the situation.