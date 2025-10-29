PM to address International Aryan Summit in Delhi on October 31 India Oct 29, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Aryan Summit in New Delhi on October 31, 2025.

The event marks the 200th birth anniversary of reformer Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and celebrates 150 years of Arya Samaj's impact.

Delegates from India and abroad will join in, spotlighting Dayanand's progressive ideas and Arya Samaj's global reach.