PM to address International Aryan Summit in Delhi on October 31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Aryan Summit in New Delhi on October 31, 2025.
The event marks the 200th birth anniversary of reformer Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and celebrates 150 years of Arya Samaj's impact.
Delegates from India and abroad will join in, spotlighting Dayanand's progressive ideas and Arya Samaj's global reach.
Summit's significance
The summit features the "150 Golden Years of Service" exhibition, highlighting how Arya Samaj has shaped education and social reform.
It also ties into Vision Viksit Bharat 2047—India's big-picture plan for its centenary—by promoting Vedic values and cultural pride.