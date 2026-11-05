PM2.5 rises above 461 ug/m3 in Delhi ahead of Diwali
India
Delhi's air took a hit this week, with PM2.5 pollution levels shooting up to over 461 micrograms per cubic meter in parts of the city, more than 30 times what the World Health Organization says is safe.
This spike comes even after traffic and construction curbs, and just as the city gears up for Diwali celebrations.
Environment ministry: vehicles 23% biomass 20%
According to India's environment ministry, Delhi's winter pollution comes from vehicles (23%) and burning biomass (20%).
With Sunday, fireworks are expected to push numbers even higher, even though only "limited use of so-called 'green' firecrackers" are allowed.