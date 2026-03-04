PM's foreign jaunts cost exchequer over ₹1,000 crore
Since 2014, PM Modi has taken 99 official trips to 78 countries, racking up a bill of ₹815 crore (over ₹1,000 crore with inflation).
These costs cover security, logistics, and large delegations—sometimes up to 95 people—though host countries usually handle hospitality.
A comparable per-trip average for Manmohan Singh is not available
Modi's travel pace is much faster than previous PMs, reflecting India's push for bigger global influence.
On average, each trip cost about ₹10.2 crore and lasted just under four days. The US topped his list of destinations, followed by France, Japan, and Germany.
Compared to earlier leaders like Manmohan Singh (official disclosures for that period show only spending on chartered flights, and specific year/amount details are not provided in the source), Modi's spending highlights how India's diplomatic style—and its price tag—has changed in recent years.