PM's foreign jaunts cost exchequer over ₹1,000 crore

A comparable per-trip average for Manmohan Singh is not available

Modi's travel pace is much faster than previous PMs, reflecting India's push for bigger global influence.

On average, each trip cost about ₹10.2 crore and lasted just under four days. The US topped his list of destinations, followed by France, Japan, and Germany.

Compared to earlier leaders like Manmohan Singh (official disclosures for that period show only spending on chartered flights, and specific year/amount details are not provided in the source), Modi's spending highlights how India's diplomatic style—and its price tag—has changed in recent years.