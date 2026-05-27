PNG pipeline blast, electric cable fault cause twin Delhi fires

Vijay Kumar suffers severe burns

In Subhash Nagar, one occupant was rescued from the burning building, and 24 people were rescued across both incidents. One man, Vijay Kumar, suffered severe burns and was rushed to the hospital.

The second fire hit a five-story building in Vijay Vihar on the morning of May 26 due to an electric cable fault. It damaged electric meters and vehicles parked below.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue trapped residents; two people were injured but are now receiving treatment.

Both fires were brought under control within hours, thanks to prompt emergency response.