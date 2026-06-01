Poan Sapdi Indian traveler receives ₹150,000 Swiss traffic fine

Poan sapdi post prompts fine warnings

Sapdi's post quickly grabbed over 1.3 million views and kicked off conversations about international fines.

Many pointed out that rental companies often send these fines with extra fees, and warned not to ignore them or risk bigger penalties or issues on future trips.

Sapdi said she plans to pay but questioned the late fee since she just got the notice now: "We are going to pay obviously but it was mentioned in the letter that we can contest the fine - we want to contest the late fee since we got the communication super late."

Her experience is a reminder for travelers: always check for possible fines after your trip and know your rental agreement before hitting the road abroad.