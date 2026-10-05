Polasa Sudhakar self-immolates inside Bheemgal police station after repeated fines
A hotel owner from Telangana's Nizamabad district, Polasa Sudhakar, set himself ablaze inside the Bheemgal police station after repeated fines and late-night crackdowns on his small hotel.
He was called in to pay yet another fine for keeping his place open past 10pm and in a moment of protest against what he saw as ongoing harassment, poured gasoline on himself and lit a fire.
Polasa Sudhakar hospitalized with serious burns
Sudhakar is now hospitalized with serious burns. His family says he was pushed to this extreme by constant pressure from the police over his business hours.
They are protesting outside the station and calling for an investigation into local law enforcement's actions.
So far, authorities have not responded publicly, but the case has sparked the family's protest and demand for an investigation.