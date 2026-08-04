Polavaram floods: Andhra Pradesh distributing supplies to over 11,900 families
Floods hit Polavaram district hard this week, with the Sabari and Godavari rivers overflowing and at least 77 villages had been affected by the floods.
The Andhra Pradesh government is now distributing essential supplies to more than 11,900 affected families.
District Collector K Dinesh Kumar visited Kunavaram mandal, promising that relief efforts are being ramped up to help everyone get back on their feet.
Officials oversee supplies, Konaseema needs support
Officials like Joint Collector S. Prasanth Kumar and ITDA Project Officer Subham Nokwal are personally overseeing supply distribution in Kunavaram and Yetapaka mandals.
In nearby Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, the first flood warning for the Godavari was withdrawn on August 3, but more than 6,400 people across 19 villages still need support.
Relief work is ongoing to make sure no one is left behind.