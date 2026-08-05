Police, CRPF arrest 3 Maoists with ₹22L bounties in Jharkhand
Maoist regional committee member (RCM) Madan Mahato alias Charan, special area committee (SAC) member Ravi Singh Sardar alias Sagar alias Biren alias Fauzi Singh, and Ravi Singh Sardar's wife Meena Pahariya were arrested in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district after a joint police and CRPF operation.
Together, they had bounties totaling ₹22 lakh.
The arrests followed a tip-off about Sardar's location, which led to the capture of the other two.
Linked to 79 cases weapons seized
These three were linked to 79 criminal cases, including several violent attacks.
Police also seized an AK-47, pistol, walkie-talkie, and lots of ammunition from them.
Jharkhand Inspector General Narendra Kumar Singh (IG, Operation) called it a big win against Maoist violence and urged the remaining Naxals in the area to surrender while there is still time.