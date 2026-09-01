Police detain 138 Tamil Nadu farmers seeking 1L/cr in Delhi
On Tuesday, 138 Tamil Nadu farmers were stopped by police while heading to New Delhi to protest Karnataka's refusal to share Cauvery River water, despite a Supreme Court order.
Led by P. Ayyakannu, the group demanded ₹1 lakh crore in compensation for Tamil Nadu farmers and called for Karnataka's government to be dismissed for ignoring the court.
Karnataka not following Supreme Court order
The farmers had booked train tickets and planned to submit petitions to top officials in New Delhi, but were detained near the railway station and held in marriage halls.
After being released, some stayed back and protested the police action, saying it cost them money due to wasted tickets.
The larger Cauvery River water dispute continues as Karnataka hasn't followed the Supreme Court's directive to release Tamil Nadu's share of water on a monthly basis, as ordered by the Supreme Court.