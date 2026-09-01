Police detain 138 Tamil Nadu farmers seeking 1L/cr in Delhi

The farmers had booked train tickets and planned to submit petitions to top officials in New Delhi, but were detained near the railway station and held in marriage halls.

After being released, some stayed back and protested the police action, saying it cost them money due to wasted tickets.

The larger Cauvery River water dispute continues as Karnataka hasn't followed the Supreme Court's directive to release Tamil Nadu's share of water on a monthly basis, as ordered by the Supreme Court.