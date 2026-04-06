Police detain 7 after Chandigarh explosion following Haryana train arrests
India
A recent explosion outside the Punjab BJP office in Chandigarh set off a big police response.
Over the weekend, police caught two main suspects, Gurtej Singh and Amanpreet Singh, on a train in Haryana.
With these arrests, seven people are now in custody for the case, according to Punjab's top police officer Gaurav Yadav.
Police find hand grenade and pistol
Police found a hand grenade and a pistol. get to the bottom of the matter.