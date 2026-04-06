Police detain 7 after Chandigarh explosion following Haryana train arrests India Apr 06, 2026

A recent explosion outside the Punjab BJP office in Chandigarh set off a big police response.

Over the weekend, police caught two main suspects, Gurtej Singh and Amanpreet Singh, on a train in Haryana.

With these arrests, seven people are now in custody for the case, according to Punjab's top police officer Gaurav Yadav.