Police file FIR after Shia clash at Budgam Muharram site

Imran Reza Ansari blames Pakistan-backed elements

Molvi Imran Reza Ansari blamed Pakistan-backed elements for stirring up the violence and said his own relatives were hurt.

Politician Sajad Lone criticized the police response, calling the incident a "criminal conspiracy."

Meanwhile, cleric Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari condemned the incident and urged people not to fall for rumors linking the violence to his late father, saying such claims only harm community unity during Muharram.